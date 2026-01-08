SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Chitwood, deputy chief of Stan/Eval for the 513th Air Control Group, administers the oath of enlistment to U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb, 513th Operations Support Squadron during Gibb’s final reenlistment ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Gibb, who first enlisted in 1993 and later returned to the Air Force Reserve, is nearing retirement after decades of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9474375
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-PA224-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
