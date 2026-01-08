CMSgt Select Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Angela Duff, 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment distribution flight superintendent, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Dustin Chapman, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintenance senior enlisted leader, show relics gifted to them for being selected as a chief master sergeant within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. The promotion recognizes Duff’s and Chapman’s leadership and contributions to their teams and the overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)