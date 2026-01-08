CMSgt Select Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th AEW command chief, present a promotion certificate to Senior Master Sgt. Angela Duff, 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment distribution flight superintendent, for being selected as a chief master sergeant within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force and requires sustained superior performance and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)