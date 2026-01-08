CMSgt Select Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing celebrate Senior Master Sgt. Angela Duff, 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment distribution flight superintendent, for being selected as a chief master sergeant within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force and requires sustained superior performance and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)