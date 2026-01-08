Navy Reservists support cyber and law enforcement missions, augment manpower and maintain readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Alicia McBride, who is currently attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego and drills with her Navy Reserve unit on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam (JBPHH) stands under the JBPHH Naval Criminal Investigative Service sign. McBride is one of three Hawaii-based Reservists who support cyber and law enforcement missions to support the larger Navy force, helping to make it more adaptable, add operational capabilities, fill manpower gaps and contribute specialized expertise to ensure readiness. In 2025, more than 57,000 Sailors supported active-duty missions around the world in the U.S. Navy Reserve, a Navy branch that delivers operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team, and Joint forces, in the full range of military operations from peace to war. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)