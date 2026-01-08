Navy Reservists support cyber and law enforcement missions, augment manpower and maintain readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Information Systems Technician Chief Verdis Womack poses for a photo by the Navy Reserve Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam (JBPHH). Womack is one of the three Hawaii-based Reservists who support cyber and law enforcement missions for the the larger Navy force, helping to make it more adaptable, add operational capabilities, fill manpower gaps and contribute specialized expertise to ensure readiness. In 2025, more than 57,000 Sailors supported active-duty missions around the world in the U.S. Navy Reserve, a Navy branch that delivers operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team, and Joint forces, in the full range of military operations from peace to war. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Information Systems Technician Chief Verdis Womack)