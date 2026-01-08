(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Reservists support cyber and law enforcement missions, augment manpower and maintain readiness

    Navy Reservists support cyber and law enforcement missions, augment manpower and maintain readiness

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Information Systems Technician Chief Vince Agas stands in Navy dress uniform holding flag (center) alongside other Sailors. Agas is one of three Hawaii-based Reservists who support cyber and law enforcement missions to support the larger Navy force, helping to make it more adaptable, add operational capabilities, fill manpower gaps and contribute specialized expertise to ensure readiness. In 2025, more than 57,000 Sailors supported active-duty missions around the world in the U.S. Navy Reserve, a Navy branch that delivers operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team, and Joint forces, in the full range of military operations from peace to war. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Information Systems Technician Chief)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9474195
    VIRIN: 260110-N-N0246-2500
    Resolution: 1365x2047
    Size: 546.91 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Reservists support cyber and law enforcement missions, augment manpower and maintain readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

