    South Carolina National Guard support public safety efforts in DC [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Conner 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st and 2nd squads, 3rd Platoon, Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, conduct pre-mission checks prior to movement to their assigned sectors as part of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful in Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2025. The operation supports public safety efforts through coordinated presence patrols alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Conner)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9474185
    VIRIN: 251221-A-EK540-6691
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard support public safety efforts in DC [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Victoria Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

