South Carolina National Guard Soldiers support public safety efforts in DC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st and 2nd squads, 3rd Platoon, Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery Regiment, South Carolina National Guard conduct pre-mission checks prior to movement to their assigned sectors as part of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful in Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2025. The operation supports public safety efforts through coordinated presence patrols alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Conner)