U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Shumar, a combat engineer, front, U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse, and U.S. Army Pfc. Jalen Taylor, a unit supply specialist, all assigned to the West Virginia National Guard, patrol near the Judiciary Square Metro station, Jan. 9, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9473707
|VIRIN:
|260109-Z-EB151-1036
|Resolution:
|2073x1505
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot
No keywords found.