Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Shumar, a combat engineer, front, U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse, and U.S. Army Pfc. Jalen Taylor, a unit supply specialist, all assigned to the West Virginia National Guard, patrol near the Judiciary Square Metro station, Jan. 9, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)