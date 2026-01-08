(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot [Image 2 of 2]

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Shumar, a combat engineer, front, U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse, and U.S. Army Pfc. Jalen Taylor, a unit supply specialist, all assigned to the West Virginia National Guard, patrol near the Judiciary Square Metro station, Jan. 9, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:16
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-EB151-1036
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

