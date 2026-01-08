(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse assigned to the 130th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives enhanced response force package (CERFP), poses for a photo outside the National Building Museum, Jan. 9, 2026. McClung is serving with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which provides public safety support and coordination alongside local and federal partners throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:17
    Photo ID: 9473695
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-EB151-1013
    Resolution: 5248x3217
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot
    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

    Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

    DCSafe, West Virginia National Guard, 130th Airlift Wing, JTF-DC

