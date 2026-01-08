Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse assigned to the 130th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives enhanced response force package (CERFP), poses for a photo outside the National Building Museum, Jan. 9, 2026. McClung is serving with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which provides public safety support and coordination alongside local and federal partners throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)