Air National Guard captain delivers baby in hospital parking lot

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling | U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Shumar, a combat engineer, front, U.S. Air National Guard Capt. April McClung, a nurse, and U.S. Army Pfc. Jalen Taylor, a unit supply specialist, all assigned to the West Virginia National Guard, patrol near the Judiciary Square Metro station, Jan. 9, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON —An Air National Guard medical officer supporting operations in the Nation’s Capital delivered a baby in the front seat of a car just outside a hospital emergency room days before Christmas, turning a routine evening into an unexpected life-saving moment and underscoring how service members support the community in ways that often extend beyond their assigned mission.

Capt. April McClung, a nurse assigned to the130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, delivered the baby Dec. 23, 2025, outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. McClung is currently assigned to theJoint Task Force–District of Columbia, supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission.

The DC Safe and Beautiful mission focuses on supporting civil authorities, enhancing public safety and strengthening community confidence through visible, disciplined service. While much of that work includes presence patrols, coordination with partners and assistance at key locations across the District, McClung’s experience reflects how Guardsmen remain prepared to help wherever the need arises.

McClung was inside the hospital when a man rushed to the registration desk seeking help, explaining his wife was in labor in their car. Minutes later, he returned with greater urgency, saying the baby was coming immediately. Drawing on decades of medical experience, McClung stepped forward.

“I’ve been a nurse for 28 years, specifically as an obstetrics nurse, and I’ve also worked in emergency care,” McClung said. “I knew that if the mother had just a little help, she would deliver her baby safely, and that keeping the baby warm would be critical.”

After informing hospital staff of her background, McClung went outside to help. At the curb, she found the mother kneeling in the front passenger seat, the baby already crowning, while the family’s toddler sat crying in a car seat. While the father was searching for a blanket, McClung calmly coached the mother to control her breathing and allow the delivery to progress naturally to reduce the risk of injury.

An emergency room physician and additional staff arrived shortly afterward. McClung relayed the need for essential medical equipment, including a cord clamp, bulb syringe, warm blankets and a stretcher. She continued to support the mother as the doctor, and the baby’s father completed the delivery.

When the umbilical cord was found wrapped around the baby’s neck, McClung advised the physician on how to safely reduce it. Moments later, the baby cried, signaling a successful delivery. The newborn was placed in warm blankets and transported for further care, while the mother was safely transferred to the emergency room for evaluation.

McClung said her professional experience and military training prepared her to act decisively.

“I knew I could do the delivery myself if I needed to,” she said. “Emergency delivery is part of my required military training, and over the years I’ve delivered many babies before doctors could arrive.”

Her response, she said, reflects the same principles that guide the DC Safe and Beautiful mission: readiness, disciplined initiative and a commitment to serve the public.

“The military teaches you to step up when called, make sound decisions and work through chaotic situations with the resources you have to complete the mission,” McClung said. “That mindset guided everything I did that night.”

The incident highlights how National Guard service members support communities in a wide range of ways—from planned operations that enhance safety and stability to unforeseen moments that require immediate action. Whether assisting with public safety missions, supporting community events or providing emergency medical care, Guardsmen are trained to respond when needed.

Reflecting on the experience, McClung described the moment as deeply meaningful.

“I knew this was a special and sacred moment for the mother and father, and I was honored to help,” she said. “Being so close to Christmas made it even more special.”

McClung said she hopes the experience helps the community better understand the purpose behind missions like DC Safe and Beautiful.

“We’re here to serve our country and our communities,” she said. “Sometimes that means supporting large operations, and sometimes it means helping one family in a moment they’ll never forget. We genuinely care about the people who live here.”