Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force coordinate the defense of a simulated main operating base during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. During the FTX’s 24-hour capstone event, 31 ATF employed mobile ad hoc networking technology which generated self-perpetuating radio and data nodes co-located with small, multi-functional teams, enabling a shared common operating picture and improved awareness of the friendly order of battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9473691
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-IN626-1212
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Air Task Force maximizes agility for an expeditionary headquarters
No keywords found.