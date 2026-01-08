31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force coordinate the defense of a simulated main operating base during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. During the FTX’s 24-hour capstone event, 31 ATF employed mobile ad hoc networking technology which generated self-perpetuating radio and data nodes co-located with small, multi-functional teams, enabling a shared common operating picture and improved awareness of the friendly order of battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White)