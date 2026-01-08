(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force coordinate the defense of a simulated main operating base during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. During the FTX’s 24-hour capstone event, 31 ATF employed mobile ad hoc networking technology which generated self-perpetuating radio and data nodes co-located with small, multi-functional teams, enabling a shared common operating picture and improved awareness of the friendly order of battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:08
    Photo ID: 9473691
    VIRIN: 251212-F-IN626-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities
    31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31st Air Task Force maximizes agility for an expeditionary headquarters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 ATF
    31 CUB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery