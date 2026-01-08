31 ATF demonstrates mobile command and control capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force use ad hoc communication technology during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. During the exercise, 31 ATF demonstrated mesh communication solutions, utilizing a nimble, highly scalable mobile network to dynamically synchronize voice, data, and situational awareness across dispersed nodes, a capability critical to agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White)