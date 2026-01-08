Lt. Gen. Rock Visits Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., Director, Marine Corps Staff, Headquarters Marine Corps, observes recruits going through the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Rock spent the afternoon touring the depot with its commanding general, Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, and other leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9473133
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-BL112-1534
|Resolution:
|6251x3854
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
