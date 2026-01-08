Lt. Gen. Rock Visits Parris Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., Director, Marine Corps Staff, Headquarters Marine Corps, and Col. Richard C. Mitchell, Commanding Officer, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, observe a recruit going through the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Rock spent the afternoon touring the depot with its commanding general, Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, and other leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)