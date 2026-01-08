(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Rock Visits Parris Island

    Lt. Gen. Rock Visits Parris Island

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., Director, Marine Corps Staff, Headquarters Marine Corps, navigates through the woods on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Rock spent the afternoon touring the depot with its commanding general, Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, and other leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    VIRIN: 260108-M-BL112-1428
