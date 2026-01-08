OC/T Recertifiation at JMRC

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center receive instruction during an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) recertification course in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. JMRC's OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. The OC/T recertification ensures proficiency in monitoring unit operations, collecting data and providing timely feedback in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9472735
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-QM436-1151
|Resolution:
|3000x2163
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
