    OC/T Recertifiation at JMRC [Image 4 of 4]

    OC/T Recertifiation at JMRC

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center receive instruction during an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) recertification course in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. JMRC's OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. The OC/T recertification ensures proficiency in monitoring unit operations, collecting data and providing timely feedback in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC/T Recertifiation at JMRC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

