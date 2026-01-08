OC/T Recertifiation at JMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center receive instruction during an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) recertification course in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. JMRC OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors: their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. The OC/T Recertification ensures proficiency in monitoring unit operations, collecting data and providing timely feedback in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)