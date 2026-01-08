JMRC Trains World-Class OC/Ts

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center receive instruction during an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) recertification course in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. JMRC OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors: their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. The OC/T Recertification ensures proficiency in monitoring unit operations, collecting data and providing timely feedback in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) has been training its Observer, Controller/Trainers (OC/T) in new technologies to keep its world-class training ready for the future fight.

The OC/Ts from the nine "critter" teams are being trained in evolving tasks and technologies such as Maven, electronic warfare (EW), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and integrated tactical network (ITN).

“This OC/T recertification training is an opportunity for the OC/Ts to become proficient on some tasks that are constantly changing and new,” said Maj. Dustin Allen, deputy operations for JMRC. “It's to meet higher headquarters' intents of knowing new technologies so that we can better facilitate the rotational units as they come through 'the Box'.”

One of the systems that the OC/Ts are training on is the Maven Smart System. The Maven Smart System is the Department of Defense’s most prominent artificial intelligence capability. Designed to process drone imagery and full-motion video, Maven integrates sensors with artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance battlefield awareness and support operations such as targeting, logistics planning and predicting supply requirements for deployed Soldiers.

“Maven is something that is near and dear to (U.S. Army Europe and Africa's) heart,” said Allen. “We are trying to incorporate it into our daily battle rhythms, so that the critter teams are well versed in it. We also want to be able to teach the rotational units that come through that aren't familiar with the system and get them better with it.”

OC/Ts have also been working with UAS. UAS training develops Soldiers’ abilities to operate and employ aerial systems in support of reconnaissance, intelligence collection, and mission planning, helping to facilitate the combined arms fight on the ground.

“UAS is a big push, especially in past rotations where we have seen a massive increase in UAS capabilities on the battlefield,” said Allen. “OC/Ts are going to have their own UAS so that they can send a drone up and inject it there, and watch the rotational units' UAS.”

Another system that has been seen on the battlefield that OC/Ts are being trained on is EW. EW enhances commanders’ abilities to detect, disrupt and protect against enemy electromagnetic capabilities, enabling freedom-of-action across the battlefield.

“Big in current warfare is the introduction of electronic warfare,” said Allen. “During this time, we are giving the OC/Ts the opportunity to see and become familiar with the vastly growing EW capabilities.”

The last system that the OC/Ts are being trained on is the ITN. ITN delivers secure, resilient and expeditionary communications that connect Soldiers, platforms and command posts across the battlefield. ITN is designed to operate in contested and degraded environments, and enable timely data sharing and mission command to support multi-domain operations.

“You can interconnect the radios that we use for our communications network across Hohenfels and JMRC, so we can communicate more clearly across the box,” said Allen.

“Our OC/Ts are already world-class,” said Allen. “This training can help make them even better and have more systems that they are proficient in. We’re really going to see all this hard work they are putting in, be used in the next Combine Resolve we host, and I'm excited to see them use all these new systems we have.”