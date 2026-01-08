Life as an emergency action controller

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Dijon Morris, 35th Fighter Wing Command Post emergency action controller, checks documents at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. As an emergency action controller, Morris serves as the commander’s operations agent and is responsible for ensuring that critical missions run smoothly and effectively year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)