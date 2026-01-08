(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Life as an emergency action controller

    Life as an emergency action controller

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Dijon Morris, 35th Fighter Wing Command Post emergency action controller, receives a phone call from the 35th Security Forces Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The emergency action controllers work around the clock to communicate mission essential information with aircraft, air traffic control, operations units and other command and control centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 21:11
    This work, Life as an emergency action controller, by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Life as an emergency action controller
    Life as an emergency action controller

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

