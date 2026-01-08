Life as an emergency action controller

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Dijon Morris, 35th Fighter Wing Command Post emergency action controller, receives a phone call from the 35th Security Forces Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The emergency action controllers work around the clock to communicate mission essential information with aircraft, air traffic control, operations units and other command and control centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)