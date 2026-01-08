USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260108-N-KW492-1227

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Dustin Ballard, from Texas, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, operates a simple key loader to upload encrypted data into the communication system of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 8, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)