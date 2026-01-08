(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260108-N-KW492-1141
    U.S. Navy Lt. Danaikiss Betancourt, from Puerto Rico, a pilot, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects the main rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a pre-flight check on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 8, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:09
    VIRIN: 260108-N-KW492-1141
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    HSM-51
    pilot

