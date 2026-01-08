(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260107-N-KW492-1173
    U.S Navy Seaman Beltran Gonzalez, from New Jersey, scans the horizon for surface vessels aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9472505
    VIRIN: 260107-N-KW492-1173
    Resolution: 5227x3485
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

