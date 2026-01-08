The safety officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) provides a safety brief to members of the University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Sept. 26, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9472473
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-MK588-2007
|Resolution:
|3504x2336
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.