NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit

Lila Castellano, community planning liaison officer, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides a brief to University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry members during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Sept. 26, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)