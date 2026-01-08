(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, center, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), escorts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry members as they view tank 19 during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Sept. 26, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9472470
    VIRIN: 250926-N-MK588-7723
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 879.54 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit
    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit
    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit
    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit
    NCTF-RH hosts University of Hawaii Red Hill Registry for site visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery