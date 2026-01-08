Date Taken: 01.08.2026 Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:10 Photo ID: 9472316 VIRIN: 260108-N-ME175-1003 Resolution: 5504x7152 Size: 6.96 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.