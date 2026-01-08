(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260108-N-ME175-1003 JACKSONVILLE, FL (Jan. 8, 2026) Lt. Taylor Velasquez, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dentist, performs a dental evaluation on Information Systems Technician Chief Petty Officer Derrick Thompson of Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19. Velasquez, a general dentist, will attend Prosthodontics Residency at Walter Reed Medical Center this summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9472316
    VIRIN: 260108-N-ME175-1003
    Resolution: 5504x7152
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness
    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness
    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    evaluation
    readiness
    dental
    chief
    deploy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery