NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness

260108-N-ME175-1002 JACKSONVILLE, FL (Jan. 8, 2026) Flight Surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Fish of Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, right, performs a flight physical on Ens. Kevin Hertal of VP-30 Jan. 8. Flight physicals are regularly performed on an annual basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)