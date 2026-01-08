(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260108-N-ME175-1002 JACKSONVILLE, FL (Jan. 8, 2026) Flight Surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Fish of Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, right, performs a flight physical on Ens. Kevin Hertal of VP-30 Jan. 8. Flight physicals are regularly performed on an annual basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:10
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NBHC Jacksonville ensures readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS

    navy medicine
    flight surgeon
    readiness
    physical

