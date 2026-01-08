A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing taxis before takeoff at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 2025. The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, hosted by the 80th FTW, is the world’s only multinationally manned and managed pilot training program chartered to produce fighter pilots for NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Grace Tinkey)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9471829
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-MU674-5243
|Resolution:
|784x523
|Size:
|70.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Flight Training Wing Flight Line Photos [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.