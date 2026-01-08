(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    80th Flight Training Wing Flight Line Photos [Image 3 of 3]

    80th Flight Training Wing Flight Line Photos

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice 

    82nd Training Wing

    A U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II aircraft taxis after landing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 2025. The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, hosted by the 80th FTW, is the world’s only multinationally manned and managed pilot training program chartered to produce fighter pilots for NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Grace Tinkey)

    Photo ID: 9471828
    VIRIN: 250418-F-MU674-6421
    This work, 80th Flight Training Wing Flight Line Photos [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

