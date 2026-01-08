80th Flight Training Wing Flight Line Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing taxis before takeoff at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 2025. The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, hosted by the 80th FTW, is the world’s only multinationally manned and managed pilot training program chartered to produce fighter pilots for NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Grace Tinkey)