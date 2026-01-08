(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Fitness Breakfast [Image 7 of 10]

    Spiritual Fitness Breakfast

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors attend a spiritual fitness breakfast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 7, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9471811
    VIRIN: 260107-M-VO268-1152
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Breakfast [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

