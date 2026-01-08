(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Fitness Breakfast [Image 6 of 10]

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Warder Ly, a religious program specialist, attends a spiritual fitness breakfast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 7, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 14:11
    VIRIN: 260107-M-VO268-1113
    Resolution: 5651x3767
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Breakfast [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Breakfast
    Chaplin
    Navy and Marine Corps team
    Spiritual Fitness Month
    Marines

