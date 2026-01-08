Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Warder Ly, a religious program specialist, attends a spiritual fitness breakfast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 7, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)