U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nigera Mozell, an administrative specialist with 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attends a spiritual fitness breakfast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 7, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
