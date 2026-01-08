(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri River Monthly Update - January 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

    Missouri River Monthly Update - January 2026

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On December 31 Change in December On December 31 Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) % of 1967-2024 Average Change in December Fort Peck 2222.7 +0.5 12,434 88 -34 Garrison 1829.2 -1.2 15,313 89 -374 Oahe 1600.7 +0.9 16,681 100 +231 Big Bend 1420.9 0.0 1,683 99 -3 Fort Randall 1339.7 +2.2 2,313 90 +122 Gavins Point 1207.4 -0.3 361 90 -6 Total 48,785 92 -64 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR DECEMBER Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 5.0 307 47 Garrison 15.6 961 140 Oahe 12.0 735 109 Big Bend 12.0 740 42 Fort Randall 10.0 612 62 Gavins Point 12.8 788 39 Total 439

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forecast shows Missouri River runoff returning to more normal levels after below-average 2025

