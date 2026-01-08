(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 5 of 5]

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard stand in formation during the funeral of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, as friends, family, and members of the community look on, Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:14
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral Honors
    Honor Guard

