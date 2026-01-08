Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Iowa National Guard honor guard carry the casket of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard, into Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church for his funeral Mass, as parishioners, friends, family, and military members look on, Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)