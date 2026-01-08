Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a 100% volunteer-based non-profit organization, present American flags for the funeral of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard, at the Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church, Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9471646
|VIRIN:
|251229-Z-XK345-1008
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|25.78 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
