NEX San Diego welcomes home USS Fitzgerald

On Jan. 6, 2026, NEX San Diego supported the first homecoming of 2026 for USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) after a seven-month deployment. NEX San Diego provided Welcome Home posters for families and snack bags for the Sailors. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)