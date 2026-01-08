(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEX San Diego welcomes home USS Fitzgerald

    NEX San Diego welcomes home USS Fitzgerald

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Jan. 6, 2026, NEX San Diego supported the first homecoming of 2026 for USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) after a seven-month deployment. NEX San Diego provided Welcome Home posters for families and snack bags for the Sailors. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:38
    VIRIN: 260106-N-QY289-1001
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX San Diego welcomes home USS Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego

