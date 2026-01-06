Fleet Compton visits SPACECENT personnel in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, visits Space Forces - Central Airmen and Guardians in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. Compton got to know the service members and discussed the importance of their work in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)