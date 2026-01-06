Fleet Compton visits SPACECENT personnel in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, visits Airmen and Guardians in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. Compton visited multiple sites around the base and had lunch with Airmen and Guardians assigned to U.S. Space Forces - Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)