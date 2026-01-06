Fleet Compton visits SPACECENT personnel in the CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, shakes hands with a Guardian in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. Compton visited multiple sites around the base and had lunch with Airmen and Guardians assigned to U.S. Space Forces - Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
