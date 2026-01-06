2026 SCCI New Year Exchange of Courtesies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representative Yozo Kaneko, House of Representatives, Nagasaki 4th District leads Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Self-Defense Force, and local government and business leaders in a traditional “kampai” toast during the SCCI New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The annual event held by Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings together U.S. Navy, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local government, and business leaders to exchange traditional New Year’s greetings and wish each other good fortune, health, and prosperity in the coming year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)