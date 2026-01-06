(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 SCCI New Year Exchange of Courtesies [Image 5 of 8]

    2026 SCCI New Year Exchange of Courtesies

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima gives a speech during the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The annual event held by SCCI brings together U.S. Navy, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local government, and business leaders to exchange traditional New Year’s greetings and wish each other good fortune, health, and prosperity in the coming year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9471042
    VIRIN: 260105-N-II719-1032
    Resolution: 4058x2899
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 SCCI New Year Exchange of Courtesies [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

