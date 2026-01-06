2026 SCCI New Year Exchange of Courtesies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Self-Defense Force, and local government and business leaders perform a kagami biraki, the ceremonial breaking open of a sake barrel, during the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The annual event held by SCCI brings together U.S. Navy, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local government, and business leaders to exchange traditional New Year’s greetings and wish each other good fortune, health, and prosperity in the coming year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)