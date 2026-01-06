(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 6 of 6]

    GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower 

    Space Base Delta 2

    On January 6, 2026, GPS III Space Vehicle 10 was loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. The mission culminates the efforts of personnel from Defense Contract Management Agency Space Enterprise, the U.S. Space Force, the U.S. Air Force, Air Mobility Command, and industry partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Photo ID: 9470840
    VIRIN: 260106-X-KO270-1098
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC
    USSF
    GPS III
    Buckley Space Force Base

