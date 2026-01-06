GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

On January 6, 2026, GPS III Space Vehicle 10 was loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. The mission culminates the efforts of personnel from Defense Contract Management Agency Space Enterprise, the U.S. Space Force, the U.S. Air Force, Air Mobility Command, and industry partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|01.06.2026
|01.07.2026 18:02
|9470840
|260106-X-KO270-1098
|6048x4024
|4.88 MB
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|4
|0
