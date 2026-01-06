(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

    GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Service members and contractors from the Defense Contract Management Agency pose for a group photo January 6, 2026 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. With the successful shipment of GPS III SV10, DCMA Space Enterprise continues its vital role in strengthening space domain mission assurance and delivering world-class capability for the warfighter. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Photo ID: 9470839
    VIRIN: 260106-X-KO270-1087
    Resolution: 5968x3971
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC
    USSF
    GPS III
    Buckley Space Force Base

