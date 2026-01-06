GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members and contractors from the Defense Contract Management Agency pose for a group photo January 6, 2026 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. With the successful shipment of GPS III SV10, DCMA Space Enterprise continues its vital role in strengthening space domain mission assurance and delivering world-class capability for the warfighter. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)